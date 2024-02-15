Human remains found near Ohio park believed to be person missing since 2022

CINCINNATI — Human remains believed to belong to a person who’s been missing since 2022 were found this week in Cincinnati.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office listed the remains on its morning report, our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati reported.

The remains were found Wednesday near St. Clair Heights Park in Cincinnati’s South Fairmont neighborhood.

While the person’s identity has not been released, Cincinnati police believe the remains are “associated with a missing person from April 2022,” WCPO reported.

Police also said they don’t believe at this time that the remains are connected to the dismembered remains of a Jane Doe found in North Fairmont between November and January.

