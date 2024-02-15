Driver formally charged nearly a year after deadly pedestrian crash on US 35

DAYTON — A Miamisburg man has officially been charged in connection to a deadly pedestrian crash that happened almost a year ago.

Adam Dolan, 52, made his first court appearance Thursday since being indicted on one count of failure to stop after an accident earlier this month.

News Center 7 was there when Dolan appeared before a Montgomery County Common Pleas judge for his arraignment. There, he stood mute and had the court enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

The charge stemmed from a crash that happened in the early morning hours of March 20, 2023.

Dolan was the owner of a 2004 Subaru that was going westbound on US 35 near Liscum Drive and hit 59-year-old James Wilder, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

Wilder died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators worked the case, talked to potential witnesses, and identified Dolan as the driver.

The report indicated Dolan was going 87 mph in an area where the speed limit was 50 mph. He also did not stay on the scene after the crash to identify himself, as required by law.

Dolan will continue to avoid jail as his legal case moves forward. He potentially faced a vehicular homicide charge when he was booked into jail in March, but now only faces the charge connected to leaving the scene. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell reported this might indicate he had the green light when the crash happened.





