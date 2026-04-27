Wooden bike path bridge over Great Miami River closed following fire in Piqua

PIQUA — A wooden bike path bridge in Piqua has been closed after a fire that reignited on Monday.

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The City of Piqua has closed the wooden bike path bridge spanning the Great Miami River off Main Street following a fire incident involving a railroad tie on Sunday that reignited Monday morning.

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The Piqua Fire Department responded, extinguished the fire, and removed the affected wood to prevent further reignition.

A fire suppressant was used during response efforts and did enter the river; however, it is non-toxic and does not pose a risk to the public or the environment.

The bridge will remain closed indefinitely pending a structural safety assessment.

The bike path remains open, but users will not be able to cross the bridge and should plan to turn around at that location.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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