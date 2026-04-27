UPS Store representative honored for helping local woman avoid being defrauded, losing $13,500

BEAVERCREEK — A UPS Store representative in Beavercreek was recognized for helping a local woman avoid being defrauded and losing thousands of dollars.

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The Beavercreek Police Department recognized UPS Store representative Jennifer Fuller with a Certificate of Recognition for her role in preventing a woman from being defrauded.

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“Her vigilance made a real difference in our community,” the department said in a social media post.

Fuller’s actions saved the victim from losing at least $13,500 and potentially much more after a scammer requested that she submit two blank checks.

The police department urges anyone who sees suspicious or potentially fraudulent activity to report it.

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