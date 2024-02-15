Accumulating snow expected Friday; Timing, how much, and what to expect

Accumulating snow is looking more likely for many across the area Friday.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney has been tracking this system all week. He’ll have the latest on where it’ll hit and how much it will bring LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30 and 6:00.

The latest data is trending for good news for fans of snow. And with temperatures looking a little colder Friday, snow totals could be a bit higher.

Timing: Snow flurries or light snow showers will be possible north of I-70 as early as 8 a.m. But the main event arrives as we go into the afternoon hours. By mid afternoon, all of the Miami Valley is seeing snow. Snow tapers off Friday night.

Snow Futurecast Storm Center 7

Amounts: Most areas will see between 1-3 inches. A lot of this will be on the grass, but some slick spots could develop on the roads after sunset on Friday.

Snow Accumulation Storm Center 7

Alerts: As of now, there are currently no winter weather advisories, or winter storm warnings in effect. The National Weather Service may issue alerts tonight or Friday morning.

Impacts: The main concern will be the possibility of slick roads Friday evening and Friday night. By then, temperatures will be dropping. If snow is still falling, it may then stick to the roads. Any remaining moisture could also freeze on untreated roads as temperatures drop to the low 20s overnight.

Weather Impacts Storm Center 7

