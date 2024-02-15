Rain, strong winds today; Chance for snow tomorrow, cold this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Showers, windy today

Snow showers Friday afternoon into Friday night

Colder Saturday, milder next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy early with a quick moving line of showers possible from late morning into early afternoon with a cold front, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Breezy to go along with those showers. Gusts of 30+MPH possible. A gust or two may top 40 m.p.h. at times.

Highs in the lower 50s. We’ll end the day with dry conditions and broken clouds.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow arriving during the afternoon and evening hours. Some accumulation is possible, especially after sunset.

With an area of low pressure passing well to our south, only light snow is expected across the Miami Valley at this time with totals around an inch or less for most. Daytime highs in the mid-30s.

Overnight lows falling to the low 20s. Travel impacts look minimal at this time, but any chance of slick spots would be after sunset as of now. This does not look to be a major event at this juncture.

SATURDAY: Some clouds early. Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with wind chills in the teens early on. Afternoon highs remain cold with temperatures in the lower 30s and a bit breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warming it up with highs in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Climbing to the mid-50s.

