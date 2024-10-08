‘It’s heartbreaking;’ Local skydiving company helping those impacted by Hurricane Helene

MIDDLETOWN — A local skydiving company is helping those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson talks to Start Skydiving co-owner John Hart about why he wanted to help LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Start Skydiving is a family business in Middletown, owned by two brothers and their dad.

Hart said they posted to social media last week calling on their community to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene, but never thought it would gain this much attention.

“We’ve been flying into various different airports, originally we’re flying into Asheville, and that changed into a different airport, but where the ultimate destination is a place called Escada Mountain City, and they have an airport there,” Hart said. “That area cannot be accessed by road right now and so there actually staging helicopters out of that area to then fly it to areas that can be reached.”

