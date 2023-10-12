‘It’s a blessing;’ Local non-profit remodels homes of elderly community members for free

DAYTON — A local non-profit group is remodeling homes to help restore pride and comfort to elderly homeowners.

Rebuilding Together, a non-profit organization is currently working on a total of 60 different homes in the Dayton area.

They work together with homeowners to see what their needs are, and then with funding from grants, they begin to replace items in the homes.

Susie Brown, an 85-year-old woman has lived in her home for 30 years and qualified for home improvements. Her house is one of three being remodeled on her block.

“I sleep well at night because I don’t have any of this to worry about,” Brown said.

After four years of improvements, her home is almost finished, and she hasn’t had to pay for any of it.

“Her furnace was going out in the middle of winter so we replaced that so she can have heat. We’ve replaced her water heater,” Caroline Brokaw, the Seasonal Safe at Home Director of Rebuilding Together said.

The most recent improvements to Brown’s home include the gutters and new paint that are being completed by volunteers.

“It’s a blessing, I’m so thankful that I was able to get all of that,” Brown said.

Brown told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that she had no idea what was happening until her daughter set it up for her.

The Browns were able to remodel three bedrooms, the floors, and the kitchen over the past four years.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing, I really do, I think it’s beautiful that neighbors are wanting to replace things in their house and make it look presentable,” Robin Brown, Susie Brown’s daughter said.

Rebuilding Together is on pace to break last year’s record of remodeling 192 homes, spending a total of $1.2 million for elderly community members.

Before they finish a home, they make sure the owners are completely satisfied.





