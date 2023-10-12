Several firefighters, medic on scene at DMAX manufacturing plant

MORAINE — There is a large presence of firefighters and medics at the DMAX manufacturing plant in Moraine early Thursday morning.

>>‘Disgusted;’ Parents still left with unanswered questions from Milton-Union school board

Moraine firefighters and officers were dispatched around 2:00 a.m. on initial reports of a fire inside the DMAX manufacturing plant.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that several firefighters are at the scene but could not provide any other information.

Evacuations are taking place and several other fire departments have been dispatched, according to scanner traffic.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group