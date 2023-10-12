Local city council to apply for state grant to purchase new body cameras

KETTERING — A city council is applying for a state grant to purchase new body cameras for its police department.

The Kettering City Council agreed at Tuesday night’s meeting to apply for a grant to help with the $1 million price tag.

“We are looking at replacing our body-worn cameras,” said Christopher Protsman, Chief of Police. “It’s that time to start looking for those replacements.”

The council authorized the city manager to apply for a body-worn camera grant.

The grant from the state would reimburse up to 75% of that cost.

