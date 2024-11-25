‘I just heard ‘pow!’' Frantic 911 calls bring police to crash, reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are working to understand a crash and possible shooting in Dayton Saturday morning.

911 calls from distressed neighbors brought officers to Forsythe and Arlene Avenues shortly before 7:30 a.m.

“Someone just got shot in my house,” one caller told dispatchers.

“‘I just heard ‘Pow!’,” she added.

Dayton officers arrived on the scene and found two vehicles in a home’s yard — SUVs with damage and plenty of tire marks on the road.

Police aren’t sure if the shooting came while someone was behind the wheel or if it happened after the crash.

A second caller to 911 reported that the cars hit each other on Arlene Avenue.

Police blocked off large sections of the street Saturday morning.

Police did call homicide detectives to the scene but it is not known how serious injuries are.

No arrests have been made, according to a police report.

