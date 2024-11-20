Hundreds of feral cats spark complaints among village community; Mayor talks about solutions

PLEASANT HILL, Miami County — Neighbors say hundreds of stray cats are creating a nuisance around their Miami County village.

In a village of less than 2,000 people, the mayor of Pleasant Hill estimates 200 cats roaming the streets.

Pictures from residents show more than a dozen cats gathered in a driveway because someone put food out for them.

“He was saying if you don’t feed the cats, the cats will go away. They will. We want to find a food source. You know, they they don’t care where it is. If it’s convenient right where they’re at, they’ll stay. If it’s not there, they will go someplace else,” Mayor Brenda Carroll said.

