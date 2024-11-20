Verdict announced for ex-SRO accused of having sexual relationship with student in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a former Preble County deputy who served as a school resource officer accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Mason Williams, 26, was found guilty on Wednesday of two counts of sexual battery and one count of tampering with evidence.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Williams had been accused of being in a consensual relationship with an 18-year-old student at National Trail High School outside of the school setting earlier this year.

Williams had been the student resource officer at the National Trail School District for roughly two years.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Williams had deleted electronic correspondence with the victim, which led to the tampering with evidence charge.

The case marked the fourth case involving illegal sexual conduct with a student that the Ohio Attorney General’s Office has prosecuted in recent years, according to Dave Yost’s office.

“Parents shouldn’t have to worry about predators when they send their kids to school,” Yost said. “There is no age or no so-called consent that makes a school employee having sex with a student appropriate.”

Williams will be sentenced on Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. On top of potential prison time, he will also have to be required to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.

