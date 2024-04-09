SRO accused of having sexual relationship with student in Preble County posts bond

PREBLE COUNTY — A Preble County deputy arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student at a school where he was working is out on bond.

Mason Williams is not currently booked into the Butler County Jail where he was being held, according to online jail records.

A court filing also confirms he posted his $50,000 bond.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: School resource officer accused of having relationship with student in Preble County arrested

Williams’ bond was reduced on April 5 from $250,000 under the conditions that if he posts bond he will be ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor, will have no contact with the victim, and shall surrender any of his weapons to the Preble County Sheriff.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Williams has been accused of being in a consensual relationship with an 18-year-old student at National Trail High School outside of the school setting, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

Williams had been the student resource officer at the National Trail School District for roughly two years.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office began an internal investigation into Williams.

Based on the information gathered and learned, the Sheriff’s Office requested the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to handle a criminal and internal affairs investigation.

He was placed on paid leave.

We will continue to follow this story.





