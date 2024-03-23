School resource officer accused of having relationship with student in Preble County arrested

PREBLE COUNTY — A Preble County Sheriff’s deputy, who was working as a school resource officer, has been arrested after he was learned to allegedly be having a relationship with a student.

Mason Williams, 26, was arrested Friday. He is facing one count of sexual battery, tampering with evidence, and dereliction of duty.

>> AMBER Alert issued statewide for 15-year-old girl from Franklin County

Williams has been accused of being in a consensual relationship with an 18-year-old student at National Trail High School outside of the school setting, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson. Williams had been the student resource officer at the National Trail School District for roughly two years.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office began an internal investigation into Williams on Wednesday. Based on the information gathered and learned, the Sheriff’s Office requested the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to handle a criminal and internal affairs investigation.

Montgomery County investigators presented their findings, to date, to the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday and were able to secure an arrest warrant for Williams.

>> Police ask for help in deadly hit-and-run ‘cold case’

Williams was booked into the Butler County Jail on Friday and remains held without bond. He’s also been placed on paid administrative leave.

“This alleged conduct goes against many of the core values of this office – professionalism, integrity, and making sound, ethical, and moral decisions both on duty and off duty,” Simpson said.

The investigations into Williams and the allegations are ongoing.

News Center 7 has reached out to the school district about the allegations. At the time of this report, we have not received a response.

©2024 Cox Media Group