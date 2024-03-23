AMBER Alert issued statewide for 15-year-old girl from Franklin County

GROVE CITY — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Franklin County girl.

Kaylee Cope was taken from Grove City around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said she was taken by Jeffery Gimenez, 17.

Gimenez is possibly armed and dangerous. Investigators said he was on social media yesterday with a gun, saying he “has a bullet” for the victim.

>> Police ask for help in deadly hit-and-run ‘cold case’

Cope is 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink crop top and grey sweatpants.

Gimenez is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes.

Gimenez is wanted for robbery in Pickaway County and has felony warrants for previously kidnapping the victim.

The suspect may be in a silver Honda four-door sedan with black tinted windows that may be stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grove City Police Department at 614-277-1710 or 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group