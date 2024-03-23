Police ask for help in deadly hit-and-run ‘cold case’

DAYTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a 2020 hit-and-run that killed a Dayton woman.

On Aug. 10, 2020 around 8:30 p.m., Tamara Jackson was hit and killed by a car in the area of West Third Street near Lorenz Avenue, according to Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns.

“This is a cold case for us so we are constantly working and still trying to find out who was driving the vehicle that struck here,” Cairns said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Chrysler 300 with possible Illinois tags.

Anyone with information should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

