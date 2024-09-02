House left with ‘severe’ damage after fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A house is left with “severe” damage after a fire in Clark County on Sunday, according to Madison Township Fire and EMS Captain John Harper.

Firefighters and medics responded to a possible house fire in the 9600 block of South Charleston Pike after 3 p.m.

According to Harper, the homeowners arrived home, saw smoke, and called 911.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw flames coming from the house.

Harper said firefighters knocked down the fire quickly.

The entire house sustained smoke damage, but the kitchen and dining room has “severe damage” and the living room has “moderate damage.”

Harper said the cause of the fire “looks to be electrical.”

No one was injured, but three of the family’s cats died in the fire, according to Harper.

Pitchin Fire Department and Harmony Fire Department responded as mutual aid.

