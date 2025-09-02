Homicide suspect learns punishment for shooting at police in Fairborn

GREENE COUNTY — A man learned his punishment for shooting at authorities in Fairborn last year, according to a spokesperson with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Breyon Bryant, 32, was sentenced to 33 to 37 years in prison on Tuesday.

A Greene County Jury convicted Bryant of three counts of felonious assault and a three-year firearm specification on April 30, according to the spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Bryant was wanted in a homicide case out of Columbus.

Fairborn police learned Bryant was at an apartment in the 400 block of West Funderburg Road on Jan. 24, 2024.

Columbus police requested help from Fairborn police in serving an arrest warrant.

“Due to the high-risk nature of the warrant, detectives established a plan to minimize risk to themselves, Bryant, and the community as a whole. Bryant’s apartment was placed under surveillance by three Fairborn detectives utilizing an unmarked vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

Bryant eventually exited his apartment and walked to his car.

At that time, detectives slowly drove up to Bryant in the parking lot.

“Before detectives could even stop the vehicle and identify themselves as police officers, Bryant drew his waist-holstered firearm and opened fire on the detectives. Bryant later admitted that he did not know who he was shooting at, as the windows to the vehicle were tinted,” the spokesperson said.

Bryant then ran toward another part of the apartment complex with his gun out and pointing it toward the detectives.

As previously reported by News Center 7, authorities fired back at Bryant.

He eventually surrendered after hiding between two cars in the parking lot.

No one was injured in this shootout.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated the officer-involved shooting.

The spokesperson said the BCI crime lab matched two of the fired shell casings to Bryant’s handgun and six fired shell casings to an officer’s firearm.

Bryant will go on trial for unrelated charges in Greene County in October.

After this case is finished, he will be extradited to Franklin County for additional proceedings related to the pending murder case, the spokesperson said.

“I would first like to commend the brave men and women of the Fairborn Police Department, who were simply doing their jobs and helping another jurisdiction apprehend a dangerous criminal. Their preparation and planning helped minimize the threat to the public, though it did not prevent the defendant from using violence. Today, Judge Tornichio held Bryant responsible for his indiscriminate violence, and we are all grateful for the sentence that was handed down. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christian Cavalier did an excellent job trying this case and securing justice for these police officers. Bryant still faces additional, unrelated charges. Due to the efforts of all involved, Fairborn is a safer place today.” — Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David Hayes

