Homicide suspect fires shots at officers before being arrested in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — One person is in custody after firing shots at officers in Fairborn Wednesday afternoon.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis is working to learn more and will have the latest details LIVE during News Center 7 at 11.

In the 400 block of West Funderburg Road Fairborn officers were assisting the Columbus Police Department in the search for a homicide suspect identified as Breyon Byrant, according to a spokesperson for Fairborn Police Department.

While officers were attempting to serve the arrest warrant Bryant was seen outside and upon seeing Fairborn officers allegedly fired several shots at them.

>> State troopers investigating after person hit by car in Riverside

A Fairborn sergeant returned fire, the spokesperson said.

Bryant surrendered a short time later and was taken into custody.

No one was injured, police said.

Officers are looking to press local charges against Bryant in combination with the charges he faces out of Columbus.

He is currently being held in the Greene County Jail.

We are working to learn more.









©2024 Cox Media Group