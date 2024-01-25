UPDATE: At least 1 dead after person hit by car in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — UPDATE:

At least one person is dead after reports of a person being hit by a car in Riverside Wednesday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers confirmed that troopers were called to a deadly accident in the 200 block of Woodman Drive.

The crash involved a person reportedly being hit by a car.

We will continue to update this story.

>> Man accused of stealing from several storage units formally charged

INITIAL REPORT:

A person was hit by a car in Riverside Wednesday night.

Around 6:50 p.m. Riverside police and medics were called to reports of a person hit by a car in the 200 block of Woodman Drive, according to initial reports.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers confirmed troopers were on scene and handling the investigation into the crash.

Information was not available about injuries.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group