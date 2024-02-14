Homicide suspect indicted after being accused of shooting at police in Fairborn

GREENE CO. — A man is facing charges after he was accused of shooting at police in Fairborn last month.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Homicide suspect fires shots at officers before being arrested in Fairborn

Breyon Bryant, 31, is facing three counts of felonious assault, according to online records from Greene County Common Pleas Court.

News Center 7 previously reported that he was wanted in a homicide case out of Columbus and Fairborn Police learned Bryant was at an apartment on West Funderburg Road on Jan. 24.

“He was outside in the parking lot from the residence nearby and when they confronted him, the Fairborn officers confronted him, and he opened fire on the officers,” Sgt. Nathan Penrod with Fairborn police told News Center 7.

Police then fired back.

Bryant eventually surrendered and no one was hurt.

His next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 20.

