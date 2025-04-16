Heroin, drug paraphernalia found during traffic stop in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — Heroin and drug paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop in Warren County.
The Hamilton Township Police Department shared a photo of one of their K’9s on X after they found drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
“While you were sleeping, our officers were keeping you safe,” the post read.
Officers stopped a vehicle for a fictitious plate and a K9 sniff found heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Officers also located a handgun, resulting in several criminal charges, according to the post.
