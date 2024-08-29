Heat forces Tipp City Schools to move Friday night kickoff time

TIPP CITY — The extreme heat has forced a Miami County school district to push back the kickoff time for Friday’s football game.

The Tipp City School district announced on social media that Friday night’s Tippecanoe High School varsity football game will start at 8 p.m.

“We look forward to seeing our fans,” the school district said.

The Red Devils are scheduled to play the Fairborn Skyhawks at Tipp City Park.

Both teams enter the game with 1-0 records.

