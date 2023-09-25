‘He was well loved;’ Community gathers to honor a Sidney legend through candle lit vigil

SIDNEY, Shelby County — Hundreds of people in Shelby County gathered Sunday night to honor the life of a person whom they called a Sidney legend.

Eddie Briggs passed away on Sept. 17 at 66 years old.

“There was a look in his eyes that I could always relate with,” Eddie’s niece Brittany Loyd said.

“Most kindhearted person ever, like the biggest heart ever,” a childhood friend of Eddie’s, Mie Lee said.

“I’m going to miss Eddie walking around and god bless you,” event organizer Ginger Elsass said.

Around town, Eddie was known for saying ‘God Bless you and your family.’

“Everybody knew Eddie. Eddie talked to everybody he didn’t know a stranger,” Ginger said.

“And he wanted to be a part of this community just like everybody else. He was well-loved,” Lee said.

Community members lit candles and shared their favorite memories of Eddie at the Sidney Courthouse Square Historic District, where he spent most of his time.

“I’m just grateful for my experience with him and I’m just happy that he’s free,” Loyd said. “I always think that God takes people to protect them, so we no longer have to worry about them.”

Loyd said she hopes this vigil will give her some closure with the passing of her uncle.

His funeral service will take place on Friday, Sept. 29.

“Maybe he and god just knew exactly what was going on,” Loyd said.

