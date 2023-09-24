Car crashes into house, drives through backyard into neighboring property

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Multiple fire crews and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an incident involving a car that crashed into a structure.

West Carrollton and Jefferson Township fire crews were dispatched to two Jefferson Township houses before 4 p.m., Sunday afternoon.

News Center 7 went out to the scene of the crash to learn more information.

News Center 7 teams saw a white SUV that crashed into a house in the 1200 block of Rossiter Drive, which left heavy damage.

The car continued after hitting the house and ended its path in a neighboring backyard, located in the 1200 block of Blairwood Avenue.

Scanner traffic revealed crews called AES and gas as the initial structure hit had heavy damage.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured as a result of the crash.

This is a breaking incident and News Center 7 will update the story when more information is made available.

