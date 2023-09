SPRINGFIELD — Injuries have been reported after a crash in Springfield.

Springfield police dispatch confirmed emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of West Mulberry Street and Dayton Avenue.

CareFlight has been called to respond, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

