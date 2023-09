HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — One person has been shot in Harrison Township, according to Montgomery County dispatch supervisors.

The shooting occurred before 7:30 p.m., on the 1900 block of Ontario Avenue.

Dispatch supervisors say a suspect has been detained.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

