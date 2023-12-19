‘He was a selfless person;’ Friends remember man killed in head-on crash in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — Community members and friends are trying to help the family of a man killed in a Preble County crash on Monday get through a terrible time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified Michael Gayhart, 36 of West Elkton, and Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Hamilton, 34, of Eldorado, as the victims in a crash on State Route 503. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to one of Gayhart’s friends, Frank Napier.

“I was meeting him at the shop at 4 a.m.,” Napier said. “He was always at the shop waiting for me.”

Napier said he heard the sirens on his way to work, then saw the flashing lights but only later learned the news that his close friend had died in the crash.

Napier said he established a GoFundMe to help Gayhart’s family with funeral expenses. He’s not the only one reaching out.

Shawn Hake is an employee at the Marathon gas station in the Village of Gratis.

They have put up a donation jar on the counter, also to help the family. Employees said Gayhart’s mom once worked here.

“This was so unexpected, he’s a local young man, we just want to help any way we can, it’s hard on the family,” Hake said.

Napier said that he and Gayhart loved working on demolition derby cars. His vehicle number was always 355.

“He was a selfless person,” Napier said.

Napier said Gayhart was the best welder he ever met, but an even better person and his loss is heartbreaking.

“His family, they’re such good people and he has the biggest heart, this is crushing it,” Napier said.

Napier said Gayhart was supposed to be at his job in Louisville with him this week.

Gayhart’s funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

