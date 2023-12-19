Funeral services announced for fallen Preble County deputy killed in head-on crash

PREBLE COUNTY — Funeral services have been announced for Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, who was killed in a crash Monday morning.

Visitation will be held on Friday at the Pentecostal Tabernacle at 480 W. Eaton Pike in Richmond, Indiana from 4 to 8 p.m., according to his obituary.

Funeral services will be held at the church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Gratis after the funeral on Saturday.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Hamilton, 34, of Eldorado, and Michael Gayhart, 36 of West Elkton as the victims in a crash on State Route 503. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers say that Hamilton was driving south on State Route 503 and Gayhart was heading north when both vehicles crashed into each other.

So far, state troopers have not released any more details about the crash, including what caused it.

Hamilton leaves behind his parents and a 10-year-old daughter.

He started working for the sheriff’s office in May 2022 and was promoted to road patrol in June.

He served in the Navy Reserve and was also in the Army National Guard.

