Preble County deputy, second driver killed after head-on crash

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the deputy and second driver killed in a deadly morning head-on crash in Preble County on Monday.

Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at 4:09 a.m. to the 4400 block of State Route 503 on initial reports of a crash.

State troopers say that Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Hamilton, 34, of Eldorado, and Michael Gayheart, 36 of West Elkton were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Hamilton was traveling southbound on State Route 503 in a marked 2018 Ford Explorer while Gayheart was going northbound. The vehicles collided in a head-on crash, according to OSHP.

They were the only people inside each vehicle at the time of the crash.

State Route 503 has reopened after it was closed.

The crash remains under investigation.

