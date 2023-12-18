Local law enforcement agencies react to death of Preble Co. deputy killed in crash

PREBLE COUNTY — Law enforcement agencies across the Miami Valley are offering their condolences after a Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in a crash.

>> Sheriff’s deputy killed in Preble County crash

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a deputy has died following a crash this morning.

“Please keep our brothers and sisters with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers. They tragically lost one of their deputies in a vehicle crash this morning,” the Kettering Police Department said in a social media post.

“The Centerville Police Department extends our thoughts and prayers to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and to the family and friends of the deputy who was killed earlier this morning,” the Centerville Police Department said.

“Our hearts are heavy this morning for our brothers and sisters of the Preble County Sheriff’s office. Please join us in praying for peace and comfort during this horrible time,” the West Carrollton Police Department said.

“Clayton Police Department extends their thoughts and prayers to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office,” the Clayton Police Department said.

“The Butler County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathy and prayers to our Brothers and Sisters at Preble County Sheriff’s Office and to the family and friends of the deputy who was killed in a vehicle accident earlier this morning,” the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.

