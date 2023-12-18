UPDATE: Sheriff’s deputy killed in Preble County crash

PREBLE COUNTY — UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

The Preble County Sheriff’s office has confirmed that a deputy has died following a crash this morning.

Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just after 4 a.m. to the 4700 block of State Route 503 on initial reports of a crash, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The sheriff’s office told News Center 7 that a deputy died in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is at the scene in Preble County.

UPDATE @7:33 a.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a serious crash in Preble County Monday morning.

We have reached out to the OSHP and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

-INITIAL STORY-

At least one person is hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Preble County early Monday morning.

Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just after 4 a.m. to the 4700 block of State Route 503 on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that deputies are at the scene but could not provide any other information.

