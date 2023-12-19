Local community mourning after 2 killed, including sheriff’s deputy, in head-on crash

PREBLE COUNTY — A local community is mourning after two men died in a head-on crash in Preble County early Monday morning.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Hamilton, 34, of Eldorado, and Michael Gayheart, 36 of West Elkton as the victims in a crash on State Route 503. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Several law enforcement agencies across the region have expressed condolences to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office over the death of Deputy Hamilton.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis says that Deputy Hamilton’s body is at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton.

Both families are grieving the loss of both men killed in Monday’s crash.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 described to dispatchers what he saw at the scene.

“The van is on its side and the front is gone. It had to be head-on.”

Photos and video from the scene show both the cruiser and car suffered heavy front-end damage that killed both drivers.

News Center 7 also reported that the Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

State troopers say that Deputy Hamilton was driving south on State Route 503 and Michael Gayheart, the second driver, was heading north when both vehicles crashed into each other.

So far, state troopers have not released any more details about the crash, including what caused it.

Gayheart was 36 years old and from West Elkton.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of Deputy Hamilton.

He leaves behind his parents and a 10-year-old daughter.

Deputy Hamilton started working for the sheriff’s office in May 2022 and was promoted to road patrol in June.

He served in the Navy Reserve and was also in the Army National Guard.

News Center 7 spoke with members of the Preble County community on Monday.

“It’s just hearting breaking,” Lindsay Collins told our Taylor Robertson.

Our News Center 7 crews watched the community drop food off at the sheriff’s office as they grieved one of their own.

“It just doesn’t just hit here,” said Tish Plaugher, wife of a Preble County Sheriff’s deputy. “It hits across the county and surrounding counties as well.”

Our News Center 7 crews were there when Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies, Dayton Police, and Firefighters stood in line to salute the fallen deputy as the procession with his body got to the coroner’s office.

“We have a close-knit community in Preble County,” said Plaugher. “We’re a rural county and everybody just pulls together in times of need.

No funeral arrangements have been released for both Deputy Hamilton and Michael Gayheart.

