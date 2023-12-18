Deputy, second driver killed in head-on crash in Preble County; 911 call released

PREBLE COUNTY — A 911 call has been released following a crash that killed a Preble County deputy and another driver Monday morning.

Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at 4:09 a.m. to the 4400 block of State Route 503 on initial reports of a crash.

“I have one of your officers on 503. It looks like a head-on, there’s a van on its side, and your officer― I can’t get in the SUV, he’s unconscious against the wheel,” a 911 caller told dispatchers. “He’s unresponsive.”

State troopers say that Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Hamilton, 34, of Eldorado, and Michael Gayheart, 36 of West Elkton were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Hamilton was traveling southbound on State Route 503 in a marked 2018 Ford Explorer while Gayheart was going northbound. The vehicles collided in a head-on crash, according to OSHP.

They were the only people inside each vehicle at the time of the crash.

State Route 503 has reopened after it was closed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Josh Hamilton Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Hamilton. (Preble County Sheriff's Office)

