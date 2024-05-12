Firefighters respond to reported fire at hotel in Montgomery County

HUBER HEIGHTS — Fire crews have responded to reports of a fire at a hotel in Huber Heights on Sunday.

>> Deputies investigating reports of active shooter at Ohio Amazon facility

Before 7 p.m., firefighters and medics were dispatched to a Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 5612 Merily Way on reports of a fire, a Huber Heights police and fire dispatcher confirmed.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group