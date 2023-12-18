Flags in Preble County ordered to fly at half-staff after car crash kills Sheriff’s deputy, 1 other

PREBLE COUNTY — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered some United States and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff after a deadly car crash Monday morning in Preble County, according to a spokesperson from his office.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Preble County deputy, second driver killed after head-on crash

The head-on crash killed Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Hamilton and Michael Gayhart II.

>>PHOTOS: Deputy, second driver killed in head-on crash in Preble County

The flags that have been ordered to lower are upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Preble County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower, the spokesperson said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local law enforcement agencies react to death of Preble Co. deputy killed in crash

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of the second of two funerals, the spokesperson said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputy, second driver killed in head-on crash in Preble County; 911 call released

All other public buildings and ground throughout the state can fly the U.S. and Ohio flags at half-staff at their discretion for the same time.

©2023 Cox Media Group