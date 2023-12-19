‘It hits you pretty hard;’ Preble County sheriff mourns loss of deputy killed in crash

PREBLE COUNTY — For the first time, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with a line-of-duty death.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Hamilton, 34, of Eldorado, and Michael Gayhart, 36 of West Elkton as the victims in a crash on State Route 503. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s a surprising spot for the first line-of-duty death in Preble County Sheriff’s Department history.

“It hits you pretty hard,” Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said.

Simpson choked up while talking to News Center 7′s Mike Campbell about losing Deputy Hamilton.

“It’s tough, tough for everybody,” Simpson said.

Hamilton had served with the sheriff’s department since May of last year, first as a jail deputy, then the last six months, out on the streets as a road deputy.

“He had a sense of humor but he came in, did his job, solid worker,” Simpson said.

Simpson said Hamilton paid attention to details and focused on tasks well.

Simpson said Hamilton’s service in the US Naval Reserve and current service in the Army National Guard helped him become a good deputy and he was a preble county native, another plus.

“We love people that want to come back to the community and want to work here and want to serve and be part of keeping this place safe,” Simpson said.

The fact that Hamilton was not safe on the job, and lost his life, is a huge blow.

The sheriff is trying to help Hamilton’s family and his small county sheriff’s department process the loss and move forward.

“I don’t want to say it’s different but there’s just less of us and that usually you’re a pretty tight-knit group,” he said.

Simpson said his heart is not only with his deputy’s family but also with the family of Michael Gayhart, who was also killed in the crash.

