Greater Dayton RTA offering free rides on Labor Day

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will offer free rides systemwide on Labor Day.

They are doing this to celebrate America’s workforce, according to a spokesperson.

The RTA’s “Proudly Serving” Kettering bus will also be in the Holiday at Homes parade in Kettering from 9:55 a.m. to Noon.

The bus design features places in Kettering where RTA takes riders. It also includes Bart Simpson, voiced by Kettering native Nancy Cartwright, the spokesperson said.

RTA’s Route 6 will be temporarily rerouted from 9 a.m. to noon due to Far Hills Avenue being closed from Dorothy Lane to Stroop Road.

The RTA bus will turn left onto Dorothy Lane, right on to Shroyer Road, and then left onto Far Hills Avenue to continue its regular route. The northbound reroute will be in reverse order.

