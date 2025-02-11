Girlfriend of man who escaped custody handcuffed reported missing, believed to be with him

ELYRIA — The girlfriend of a handcuffed man who escaped police custody in northern Ohio last week has been reported missing.

Petra Pintar was reported missing by her family and is believed to be with Donte James Parker II, Elyria Police shared on social media on Monday.

As previously reported, Parker was taken into custody on outstanding felony warrants during a welfare check on Feb. 3. He was found hiding under a bed with a loaded firearm.

Parker ran off from police while being escorted from his apartment.

On Feb. 4, police obtained surveillance video showing Parker running toward a wooded area near the Black River. This led to a second, thorough search along the riverbank.

Teams even rappelled down the hillside for closer inspection of the river and riverbank, but search efforts were suspended temporarily due to safety reasons.

The search continued on Feb. 5. While the ice coverage of the river was deemed too hazardous for rescue boats, emergency personnel continued to search the waterline and surrounding riverbanks on foot and with drones. He still wasn’t found.

On Friday, Captain Bill Lantz released the following statement to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland:

“We remain fully committed to locating Parker and ensuring his safe apprehension. Since his escape on February 3, 2025, we have conducted multiple search operations in the area where Donte Parker was last seen fleeing on foot. Because there is no direct evidence confirming that Parker entered the water, we must also consider that he remains at large and is actively evading law enforcement. Our efforts remain ongoing as we continue to follow up on leads to determine his whereabouts. If any significant developments occur, we will be sure to share that information.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Elyria Police Department at (440) 323-3302 or 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted at www.cityofelyria.org/tips.

