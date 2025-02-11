2 injured in shooting that caused stray bullets to hit local fire station

DAYTON — Police have released more details about a shooting that caused stray gunfire to hit a local fire station.
On Feb. 9 before 5 a.m., officers were called to MIami Valley North after 21-year-old and 23-year-old men arrived with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Steven Bauer with Dayton police.
Officers found the scene near North Gettysburg and Blueberry Avenues.
During the “reckless gunfire,” police said stray bullets hit multiple buildings including a Dayton fire station on Kings Highway.
Further information about what led up to the shooting was not available.
We will continue to follow this story.
