2 injured in shooting that caused stray bullets to hit local fire station

DAYTON — Police have released more details about a shooting that caused stray gunfire to hit a local fire station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Feb. 9 before 5 a.m., officers were called to MIami Valley North after 21-year-old and 23-year-old men arrived with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Steven Bauer with Dayton police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers found the scene near North Gettysburg and Blueberry Avenues.

During the “reckless gunfire,” police said stray bullets hit multiple buildings including a Dayton fire station on Kings Highway.

Further information about what led up to the shooting was not available.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group