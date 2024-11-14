Funeral arrangements announced for Dayton native, former Notre Dame football coach Gerry Faust

DAYTON — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Gerry Faust, a Dayton native and former head football coach at the University of Notre Dame.
As previously reported by News Center 7, Faust died on November 12 at the age of 89.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Hilary Church in Fairlawn from 4-7 p.m., according to Moeller High School Director of Community Engagement Barrett Cohen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. It will also be held at St. Hilary.
A public obituary is still pending but will be released soon. Cohen said the family wanted to share these details.
Before his coaching career, Faust played quarterback at the University of Dayton.
Faust spent 18 years coaching at Archbishop Moeller High School, where he had a record of 178-23-2 and led the Crusaders to five state and four national titles.
He was hired as the head coach at Notre Dame after Dan Devine stepped down in 1980.
Faust led the Fighting Irish for five seasons, going 30-26-1. His tenure included a victory in the 1983 Liberty Bowl.
After his time at Notre Dame, he coached at the University of Akron for nine seasons.
