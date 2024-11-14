Local

Funeral arrangements announced for Dayton native, former Notre Dame football coach Gerry Faust

By WHIO Staff

FBC Obit Gerry Faust FILE - Gerry Faust, Notre Dame University head football coach shown in December 1980. Gerry Faust, the gravel-voiced Cincinnati high school coach who lived a dream by becoming the coach at Notre Dame, has died. He was 89. (AP Photo/Ed Ballots, File) (Ed Ballots/AP)

DAYTON — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Gerry Faust, a Dayton native and former head football coach at the University of Notre Dame.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Faust died on November 12 at the age of 89.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Hilary Church in Fairlawn from 4-7 p.m., according to Moeller High School Director of Community Engagement Barrett Cohen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. It will also be held at St. Hilary.

A public obituary is still pending but will be released soon. Cohen said the family wanted to share these details.

Before his coaching career, Faust played quarterback at the University of Dayton.

Faust spent 18 years coaching at Archbishop Moeller High School, where he had a record of 178-23-2 and led the Crusaders to five state and four national titles.

He was hired as the head coach at Notre Dame after Dan Devine stepped down in 1980.

Faust led the Fighting Irish for five seasons, going 30-26-1. His tenure included a victory in the 1983 Liberty Bowl.

After his time at Notre Dame, he coached at the University of Akron for nine seasons.

Gerry Faust FILE PHOTO: College Football: Notre Dame head coach Gerry Faust victorious on sidelines during game vs LSU at Tiger Stadium. Baton Rouge, LA 10/27/1984 CREDIT: Heinz Kluetmeier (Photo by Heinz Kluetmeier /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima)

