Dayton native, former Notre Dame football coach Gerry Faust dies at 89

DAYTON — Gerry Faust, a Dayton native and former head football coach at the University of Notre Dame, has died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Faust died on Monday at the age of 89.

TRENDING STORIES:

Before his coaching career, Faust played quarterback at the University of Dayton.

Faust spent 18 years coaching at Archbishop Moeller High School, where he had a record of 178-23-2 and led the Crusaders to five state titles and four national titles.

He was then hired as the head coach at Notre Dame after Dan Devine stepped down in 1980.

Faust led the Fighting Irish for five seasons, going 30-26-1. His tenure included a victory in the 1983 Liberty Bowl.

After his time at Notre Dame, he went on to coach at the University of Akron for nine seasons.

In a statement, his family remembered Faust as a “loving husband, father, grandfather and coach who dedicated his life to his family, his faith and the teams and players he coached.”

“Throughout an extraordinary life driven by an unwavering and deep devotion to his Catholic faith, he was a beloved mentor to countless young men both on and off the playing field. His work ethic, optimism, leadership and humility were legendary. He leaves behind a legacy of perseverance, compassion, and inspiration, reminding us all of the extraordinary impact one life can have,” the statement read.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



