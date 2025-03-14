Former University of Cincinnati football player dies

CINCINNATI — A former defensive lineman for the University of Cincinnati has died.

Cincinnati football announced on X Friday morning that Dominique Perry had died.

We are heartbroken by the loss of former defensive lineman Dominique Perry. Our hearts are with Dominique’s family, teammates, and all who knew him.#Bearcats pic.twitter.com/sOQRcwd7vo — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) March 14, 2025

The team said they were “heartbroken” by Perry’s loss.

“Our hearts are with Dominique’s family, teammates, and all who knew him,” the team said in the post.

His cause of death has not been released.

According to our news partners at WCPO, Perry committed to UC in early 2020.

Perry redshirted his first year and played in three games in 2021.

He played six games in 2022 and recorded four tackles. He also had a 14-yard fumble recovery touchdown against Indiana University.

WCPO noted that he suffered from some injuries in 2022 as well.

Perry played two games in 2023.

