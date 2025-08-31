Former OSU football player arrested for allegedly strangling girlfriend

COLUMBUS — A former Ohio State football player has been arrested after allegedly strangling his girlfriend, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report.

Michael Roen McCullough, 25, was charged with one count of strangulation on Friday.

Court documents obtained by WBNS state that Columbus police responded to a domestic violence incident on Marconi Boulevard around 9 p.m. on Friday.

A woman, McCullough’s reported girlfriend, told police they got into an argument while driving home the previous morning. During the argument, she claimed McCullough broke her cell phone, punched her in the face multiple times, grabbed her throat, and pushed her against the window, WBNS reported.

Court records state the woman said she did not remember being driven the rest of the way home and regained consciousness when they parked at their home.

An officer observed visible injuries on the woman, including a black eye, a cut, and a swollen lower lip, WBNS reported. She also reportedly had a bruise on the front of her throat, in the area where she claimed McCullough grabbed her.

McCullough was arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail on Saturday, according to online jail records. Franklin County Municipal Court records show he’s scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Tuesday.

According to WBNS, McCullough was a walk-on long snapper for Ohio State from 2018 to 2020.

