Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio; Jackpot continues to climb

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.
One person won $50,000 with four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 3, 18, 22, 27, and 33. The Powerball was 17.
No one won the $1 billion jackpot.
The next drawing is Monday, Sept. 1, with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion.
