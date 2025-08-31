Community comes together for high school’s annual biggest fundraiser

KETTERING — A tradition that started in the 1980s continues this weekend in Kettering.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, AlterFest is the biggest fundraiser for Archbishop Alter High School of the year.

Principal Lourdes Lambert said it started as a small dinner fundraiser in 1980.

She told News Center 7 that there are many activities at AlterFest this weekend. This includes rides, food, games, and live music. Many of the vendors are owned by Alter alumni.

“I think being able to have these businesses that have come out of the Alter community,” said Mark.

He told our news crew that the emphasis on community is what keeps the AlterFest tradition going.

“The Alter community has always been a staple and the foundational bedrock in terms of being able to network,” said Mark. “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.”

He brought his daughter Mabel to AlterFest for the first time this year.

Mark told our news crew it had been 20 years since he had been to the event.

He said nothing beats seeing old friends.

“You know it’s where friends became family at this place.”

Sunday is the last day of AlterFest.

Doors will open at noon and close at midnight.

