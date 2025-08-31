Medics, deputies respond to reported crash at Montgomery/Preble Co. line

MONTGOMERY/PREBLE COUNTY — Several medics and deputies have responded to a crash at the Montgomery/Preble County line on Saturday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Crews were dispatched around 9:40 p.m. to Preble County Line and Engel Roads on reports of a crash, according to an Englewood Police dispatch supervisor.
They said the crash is in Preble County.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Driver dies after vehicle hits tree, catches fire in Ohio
- Juvenile dead after golf cart crash in Darke County
- Driver leaves scene after hitting student at Ohio high school football game
News Center 7 contacted the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, but dispatchers said they were at the scene with Englewood medics.
No other information was available.
We will continue to update this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group