Driver leaves scene after hitting student at Ohio high school football game

CUYAHOGA FALLS — A car hit a student during a high school football game in Ohio on Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver left the scene after hitting the student in the parking lot at Clifford Stadium in Cuyahoga Falls, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga Falls City School District said that the student was not injured and not in high school. They added that police have identified the driver.

TRENDING STORIES:

The school district released the following statement to parents after the incident:

“We want to make you aware of an incident that occurred this evening in the parking lot at Clifford Stadium during the football game. A car struck a Cuyahoga Falls student then fled the scene. Thankfully, the student was not injured. EMS personnel were dispatched to the school. Two additional vehicles in the parking lot were also damaged during this incident.

“Thanks to the quick actions of several witnesses, our school officials and law enforcement were able to provide the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department with the license plate number, as well as video footage of the incident and the vehicle. Police immediately began their investigation.

“We are grateful to the community members who stepped forward to assist during this situation and to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department for their swift response.

The safety of our students and families remains our highest priority. As this is now an active police investigation, we will defer to law enforcement.

Thank you for your continued support and for working with us to keep our school community safe.”

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group