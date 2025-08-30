Area police chief will return to duty as officer after misconduct investigation

ST MARYS — An area police chief who was on paid leave due to a misconduct investigation will return to duty as a police officer, according to our media partners WCSM.

The City of St. Marys announced that Brian Christopher will return to the police department as an officer effective Sept. 1.

WCSM reported that Christopher requested to return to the rank of officer.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Christopher was placed on leave on May 27 after allegations of workplace misconduct.

Exact details of the alleged misconduct have not been released.

Christopher was hired in December 2003 and became chief in 2024.

St Marys police sergeant Lucas Turpin will be promoted to chief and officer Scott Buschur will be promoted to sergeant, WCSM reported.

“This has been a difficult and challenging time for everyone involved and we appreciate the patience of our community as we worked collaboratively to protect individuals’ rights, the integrity of the investigation, and to ensure due process,” the city said in a statement obtained by our news partner.

